EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0664 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $927,762.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.53 or 0.07023166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,322.73 or 0.99594623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043098 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

