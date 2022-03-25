Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $236.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.12. Equifax has a 1-year low of $173.02 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

