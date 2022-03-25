Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Posts Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.75.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.