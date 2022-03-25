Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Posts Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

