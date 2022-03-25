Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

