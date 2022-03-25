Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00114867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

