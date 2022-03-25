Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($36.26) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock traded down €0.98 ($1.08) during trading on Friday, hitting €26.81 ($29.46). 324,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($25.56) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($50.36). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.