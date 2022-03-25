Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.51). On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

