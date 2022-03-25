Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.