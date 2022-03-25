eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $23.64 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of eXp World by 127.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of eXp World by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 23.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

