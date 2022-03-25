Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 545,650 shares.The stock last traded at $17.63 and had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

