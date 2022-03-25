Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Issues Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Exscientia stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,612. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Get Exscientia alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.