F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $16.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.74 on Monday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

