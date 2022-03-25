Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 6,022 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

