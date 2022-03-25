Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 1,039 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,711,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

