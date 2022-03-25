Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49,926 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 91,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $481,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 243,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.