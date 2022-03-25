Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 6,496 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.