Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

FATE opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

