Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,704. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

