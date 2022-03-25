Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

