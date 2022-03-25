Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
Shares of FEMY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75.
About Femasys (Get Rating)
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
