Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

