Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Releases Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FEMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,050. Femasys has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Femasys as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

