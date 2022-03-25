Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a C$10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE FRX traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of C$190.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

