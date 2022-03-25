Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 438,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.