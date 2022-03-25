Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 496 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.