Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

