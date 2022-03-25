Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $180,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 93,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

