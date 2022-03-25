Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.