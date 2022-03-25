Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

TFC stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

