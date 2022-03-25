Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 106 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 132,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

