Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

