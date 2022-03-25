Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 274 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

