Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 67 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 728.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average is $265.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.