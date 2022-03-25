Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 5,306,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,816. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

