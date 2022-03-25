Financial Survey: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) versus ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and ServiceNow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $5.90 billion 19.25 $230.00 million $1.14 497.93

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Volatility and Risk

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foresight Autonomous and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 1 0 3.00 ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96

Foresight Autonomous presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.99%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $696.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -28.87% -26.82% ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Foresight Autonomous on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.