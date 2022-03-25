Financial Survey: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) vs. Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.54 $3.50 million N/A N/A Graham $3.19 billion 0.93 $352.08 million $70.43 8.60

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Graham 11.05% 7.64% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graham beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, a business school, a higher education institution, and an online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 11 restaurants and entertainment venues; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

