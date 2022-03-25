Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTT. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Finning International stock opened at C$38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.39.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Insiders have sold a total of 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250 in the last three months.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

