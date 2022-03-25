FintruX Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,746.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,746.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00113955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

