First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.25

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $33.37. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 14,851 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.