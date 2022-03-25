First Command Financial Services Inc. Invests $171,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.05.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,875 shares of company stock worth $15,506,403 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

