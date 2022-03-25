First Command Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.