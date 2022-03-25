First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 484 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of BP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.74 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

