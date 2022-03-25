First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

