First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 28,412 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

