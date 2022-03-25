First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of EDOW opened at $31.15 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

