First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.