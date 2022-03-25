First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,038. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

