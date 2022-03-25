First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.67

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 11769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.