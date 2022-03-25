First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.