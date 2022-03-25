First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.