FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSV. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

FirstService stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in FirstService by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

