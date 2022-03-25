Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 72,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,466. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

